Channing Tatum re-teaming with 21 Jump Street directors for modern-day Universal monster movie

Channing Tatum is scaring up his next project together with some old collaborators.

The actor is re-teaming with his 21 Jump Street directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller for a new "modern day, tongue in cheek thriller" at Universal, inspired by the studio's classic monster movies. Lord and Miller will produce the film along with Tatum, who will also star, and Magic Mike writer-producer Reid Carolin, who came up with the original idea for the project. Wes Tooke (Midway) is penning the script.

A press release describes the film as "a bold genre reinvention of one of the studio’s most beloved characters from the Monsters Universe," in the vein of this year's The Invisible Man with Elisabeth Moss. There's no word on which character this movie will feature, however.

Universal has recently changed course on its monster movies, after a disastrous attempt to launch a shared "Dark Universe" in the vein of the MCU. The Invisible Man marked a pivot to standalone films based on the studio's coterie of classic monster characters.

Tatum is currently in production on his directorial debut Dog, co-directed by Carolin, in which he's also starring. His last on-screen role was in 2017's Kingsman: The Golden Circle, though he has lent his voice to animated projects Smallfoot and The Lego Movie 2 in the interim.