Channing Tatum and canine companion's road trip gets off to a ruff start in Dog sneak peek

Talk about starting things off on the wrong paw.

In an exclusive sneak peek at the film Dog, above, Army Ranger Briggs (Channing Tatum) arrives to take Lulu on a road trip so she can attend the funeral of her handler (and fellow soldier). Lulu has a fearsome reputation for being unruly, but Briggs isn't worried — after all, she's sitting calmly and letting him pet her.

"What are y'all so scared of? She's mellowed out big time," he tells the rangers keeping watch. Right on cue, Lulu tackles him to the ground, much to the delight of the men outside the cage.

The buddy comedy, which is the co-directorial debut of Tatum and longtime friend and collaborator Reid Carolin, follows the unlikely pair as they buckle into a 1984 Ford Bronco and race down the Pacific Coast in hopes of making it to the funeral on time. Along the way, they drive each other completely crazy, break a small handful of laws, narrowly evade death, and learn to let down their guards in order to have a fighting chance of finding happiness.

In addition to Tatum, Dog stars Jane Adams, Kevin Nash, Q'orianka Kilcher, Ethan Suplee, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Nicole LaLiberté, Luke Forbes, and Ronnie Gene Blevins. The character of Lulu, who was loosely inspired by Tatum's beloved pitbull-Catahoula mix of the same name who passed away in 2018, was played by three different Belgian Malinois dogs — Lana, Britta, and Zuza. Carolin wrote the screenplay with a story by Carolin and Brett Rodriguez.

Dog hits theaters Feb. 18.