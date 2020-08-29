Chadwick Boseman tributes pour in from Marvel stars and more: 'Your greatness was only beginning'

Stars from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and across Hollywood are paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman following news of the Black Panther star’s death from colon cancer at the age of 43.

"This is beyond heartbreaking," Chris Evans tweeted on Friday night. "Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King."

"Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning," Mark Ruffalo wrote. Brie Larson called Boseman "someone who radiated power and peace. Who stood for so much more than himself ... You will be missed and never forgotten."

“Chadwick’s passing is absolutely devastating,” Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios and chief creative officer of Marvel, said in a statement. “He was our T’Challa, our Black Panther, and our dear friend. Each time he stepped on set, he radiated charisma and joy, and each time he appeared on screen, he created something truly indelible. He embodied a lot of amazing people in his work, and nobody was better at bringing great men to life. He was as smart and kind and powerful and strong as any person he portrayed. Now he takes his place alongside them as an icon for the ages. The Marvel Studios family deeply mourns his loss, and we are grieving tonight with his family.”

Jordan Peele called Boseman’s death “a crushing blow,” while filmmaker Nia DaCosta tweeted, “I’ll miss waiting to see what he does next.” Issa Rae simply tweeted, “This broke me.”

See below for more tributes to Boseman.