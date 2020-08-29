That Boseman achieved nearly all of this after the age of 35 feels like far less a testament to the arc of his talent than to the depressingly familiar contours of Hollywood and race — an issue he addressed with characteristic grace while accepting a SAG Award for Panther early last year. “To be young, gifted and Black,” he said from the stage, surrounded in the collective glow of his costars. “We all know what it’s like to be told that there is not a place for you to be featured. Yet you are young, gifted and Black. We know what it’s like to be told there’s not a screen for you to be featured on, a stage for you to be featured on. We know what it’s like to be the tail and not the head. We know what it’s like to be beneath and not above.”