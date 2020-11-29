Chadwick Boseman remembered by family and friends on what would've been his 44th birthday

Family and friends of Chadwick Boseman are honoring his life on what would've been his 44th birthday.

The Black Panther star was 43 when he lost his battle against colon cancer on Aug. 28, leaving behind a collection of films fans can enjoy forever. Many of his costars joined Boseman's brother Kevin in celebrating the beloved actor on social media, including Lupita Nyong'o, Mark Ruffalo, Viola Davis, Common, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Josh Gad.

Image zoom Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Although not mentioned by name, Kevin shared a photo on Instagram featuring a field of white flowers with the caption, "Today is a good day to give someone their flowers."

Nyong'o, who costarred alongside Boseman in Black Panther, wrote, "Deeply loved, sorely missed."

Boseman's Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: End Game costar Ruffalo said, "Thinking of your passion, love, and your light today, @chadwickboseman. Happy Birthday. Wishing we could time travel back to this moment."

Davis, who will appear opposite Boseman in Netflix's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, remembered him with a special Instagram tribute.

"Happy birthday in Heaven, Chadwick! You are still so alive to me!! I love you," she said.

Selma costar Common also celebrated Boseman's birthday with a sweet tribute to his friend.

"Chadwick Boseman would have turned 44 years old today. Happy Birthday King. God Bless You Brother. Thank you for using your gift to bring light to this world. RIP."

More tributes to Boseman can be found below.