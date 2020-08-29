Watch Chadwick Boseman’s great performances in these movies right now

Chadwick Boseman, who has died at 43 following a private four-year cancer battle, leaves behind an exceptional gallery of work as his legacy.

Fans were stunned to learn that Boseman completed 10 films from the time he was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer in 2016 until his untimely death. The movies were completed while the actor was quietly taking breaks for surgeries, chemotherapy, and trading letters with terminally ill children who also had cancer.

Below are some of the star's most memorable movies that are currently available on streaming platforms to watch and remember the great actor.

Black Panther

Boseman portrayed several historical figures throughout his career, but it was his role as Marvel's Black Panther that changed his life forever. After making his MCU debut in Captain America: Civil War, Boseman led 2018's standalone Black Panther. The hit Marvel film followed the character of T'Challa (Boseman), son of Wakanda's King T'Chaka (John Kani), and his challenging ascension to the throne following his father's death. The Ryan Coogler-directed film costars Angela Bassett, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita N'yongo, Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Forest Whitaker, Andy Serkis, and Martin Freeman.

After appearing in Black Panther, Boseman reprised his role twice more in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: End Game. He had also been expected to return for Black Panther 2.

Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame are all currently available to stream on Disney+.

Get On Up

Boseman showed the world he could get down when he portrayed James Brown in 2014's Get On Up. The biopic, directed by Tate Taylor, followed a non-linear account of the life of the Godfather of Soul from his early years in abject poverty as a youth in the south to his rise to the top. Rounding out the ensemble cast are Viola Davis, Dan Aykroyd, Octavia Spencer, Craig Robinson, and Nelsan Ellis, who died just three years later.

Get On Up is available to stream on HBO Max.

Da 5 Bloods

In his final film released before his death, Boseman portrayed Norman Earl "Stormin' Norm" Holloway in Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods, which hit Netflix in June. Norman was the leader of a squad of Black soldiers in the Army's 1st infantry division known as the "Bloods." Years later, the aging members of the group return to Vietnam in hopes of finding Norman's remains and the riches they left behind. Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors, Clarke Peters, Jean Reno, and Norm Lewis also star.

Da 5 Bloods is available to stream on Netflix.

Gods of Egypt

Before Boseman played the king of Wakanda, he starred as the Egyptian god, Thoth, in 2016's Gods of Egypt alongside Gerard Butler, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Rufus Sewell, and Geoffrey Rush. The fantasy film follows the journey of Bek (Brenton Thwaites), a would-be hero on the wrong side of the tracks until he allies with Horus as they attempt to save the world.

Gods of Egypt is available to stream on Peacock.

Message From the King

In 2016's Message From the King, Boseman stars Cape Town'er Jacob King who sets out for Los Angeles to avenge the death of his younger sister, Bianca (Sibongile Mlambo). When he arrives, things are amiss. Her husband left before her disappearance leaving his son in her care. But that's hardly the only mysterious event surrounding this case, as he discovers Bianca had been tortured and mutilated before her demise. Jacob tries to unravel the mystery while searching for clues and attempting not to get too lost in the City of Angels before getting the answers he seeks. The action thriller, directed by Fabrice Du Welz, costars Alfred Molina, Luke Evans, Natalie Morales, Tom Felton, and Teresa Palmer.

Message From the King is available to stream on Netflix.