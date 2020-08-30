Chadwick Boseman to be honored with commercial-free Black Panther screening and tribute on ABC

Black Panther type Movie genre Superhero

ABC is set to air a commercial-free screening of Black Panther on Sunday, as a tribute to the film's star Chadwick Boseman who died on Friday from colon cancer.

The film, set to air at 8:00 p.m. ET, will be followed by the ABC News special “Chadwick Boseman – A Tribute for a King” beginning at 10:20 p.m. ET.

According to a release from the network, the special will celebrate Boseman's life, legacy, career, and the cultural imprint he made both on and off-screen. He will also be honored by celebrities, political figures, and fans across the world, who were touched by his work and the man himself.

After appearing in Black Panther, Boseman reprised his role twice more in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: End Game. He had also been expected to return for Black Panther 2.

The Marvel hit earned 7 Oscar nominations at the 91st Academy Awards and ultimately took home three including Best Original Score, Best Costume Design, and Best Production Design. It became the first MCU film to win the coveted honor.

