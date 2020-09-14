Chadwick Boseman laid to rest in native South Carolina
Chadwick Boseman's death certificate has been released and it shares insight into the star's final resting place.
The actor died on Aug. 28 at his home in Los Angeles from multiple organ failure, with the underlying cause being colon cancer, according to the Associated Press which obtained the certificate. He was buried at the Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery on Sept. 3 in Belton, South Carolina, near the city of Anderson where he was born in 1976.
Boseman was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer in 2016, which he kept secret from almost everyone outside his family, and while shooting 10 of his biggest films, including Black Panther, Marshall, and his final for Netflix Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.
The document also confirmed Boseman underwent surgery to remove the colon cancer shortly after his diagnosis. By March of this year, his cancer had metastasized which led the actor to undergo laparoscopic surgery.
Celebrity friends including Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan, and Winston Duke remembered Boseman at a private memorial in Malibu attended by his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward.
