Cooper Raiff is the king of bar mitzvahs in trailer for Sundance sensation Cha Cha Real Smooth

Writer-director Cooper Raiff's movie Cha Cha Real Smooth was one of the sensations at this year's Sundance Film Festival and was snapped up for $15 million by Apple TV+. The romantic comedy's trailer, which you can exclusively see above, is a reminder of why people fell in love with the film.

Cha Cha Real Smooth stars Cooper himself as 22-year-old Andrew who, after leaving college, is stuck back at home with his family in New Jersey. When Andrew lands a job encouraging attendees to dance at the bar and bat mitzvahs of his younger brother's classmates, he befriends a local mom, Domino (Dakota Johnson), and her daughter, Lola (Vanessa Burghardt), and finally discovers a future he wants. The film also stars Evan Assante, Brad Garrett, Raúl Castillo, Odeya Rush, and Leslie Mann, who plays Andrew's mother.

Cooper Raiff in “Cha Cha Real Smooth Cha Cha Real Smooth | Credit: Apple TV+

EW's Leah Greenblatt was full of praise for the film following its Sundance premiere: "Playing land-bound cruise director to a bunch of hormonal 13-year-olds becomes immediately more appealing with the prospect of Domino's presence, though being a professional party starter turns out to be more fraught than he imagined (good things rarely start with a scrum of overwrought parents and an open bar)," she wrote.

So how did Raiff come by the film's title?

"I remember we were about to pitch it to someone or something, and I had an hour just to sit and think about a title," he tells EW. "And there were some really bad titles that I thought of. I just knew that I wanted it to feel really big, but also we know that it's a bar mitzvah movie. Titles are so funny to me, and mine are so dumb, but I love [Cha Cha Real Smooth]. And I remember when I told Dakota, she was like, 'This is going to be the best movie ever.'"

Cha Cha Real Smooth will be released in select theaters and on Apple TV+ June 17. Exclusively watch the movie's trailer above.

Additional reporting by Leah Greenblatt.

