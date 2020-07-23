A couple faces the freezing horrors of a snowed-in car in Centigrade trailer

Centigrade stars Genisis Rodriguez and Vincent Piazza as a young American couple, Naomi and Matthew, who travel to the arctic mountains of Norway in 2002. After pulling over during a snowstorm, they wake up trapped in their SUV, buried underneath layers of snow and Ice. As if the stakes aren’t high enough, Naomi is eight months pregnant in their frozen prison. With few resources, a dwindling food supply, and nothing but time, tension, blame, and personal secrets bubble to the surface. Matthew and Naomi realize they must work together to survive in a crippling battle against the elements, hypothermia, disturbing hallucinations, and plunging temperatures.

"This film was inspired by many true stories," says director Brendan Walsh, who co-wrote the screenplay with Daley Nixon. "We culled together about 10 different stories all from very average people trying to figure their way through this event. It truly is a moment that can happen to anyone in the wrong climate."

"When I first set out to make this film, I wanted to take a very naturalistic approach. Because It's a movie about a couple stuck in their car, it allowed us production freedoms that I wanted to take advantage of. I wanted the actors and crew to really feel the cold, so we put two cars into a working ice cream freezer. I wanted them to feel the extent of time spent in the car and the starvation, so they dieted and we filmed only three to four days a week. By the end of the film, they had lost 20 pounds and had been put through the cold car for 24 days. We shot the whole movie in sequence and built upon the actors' feelings and experience. They really gave it their all, as did everyone else on this film. Every minute was worth the time spent in a 20 degree freezer."