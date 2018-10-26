During the play’s final moments, Ladd felt a physical presence walk up beside her.

“I’m taking what they call big pregnant pauses, and the audience is shifting now waiting for my lines. I opened my mouth to speak and in my left ear a woman’s voice spoke to me with a message… her name was Martha. She asked me to do something for her,” Ladd explains.

The following day, she appeared on Maury Povich’s Panorama talk show and asked him if he knew of anyone named Martha.

“He went crazy. He said, ‘Oh my God, you’re the one to tell her story. Somebody is going to tell it and lie, but I’ve seen you act, Diane Ladd, you will tell the truth.’ And I said, ‘Martha who?’ Because I didn’t know which Martha everybody was talking about! And he looked at me and he said, ‘Martha Mitchell.’ I said ‘Martha Mitchell? Are you talking about the attorney general’s crazy old alcoholic wife?’ And he got livid with rage. He said, ‘How dare you? She was not an alcoholic. She was the Cassandra of Watergate. She brought all the villains down with truth. She’s my friend.’ And he said in the present tense ‘She’s my friend.’ So I said ‘Ok Maury, I’ll meet her.’ And he said ‘Good heavens, Diane Ladd! Get a life. Don’t you read a newspaper, you can’t meet her… she’s dead.’ I said ‘When did she die?’ and he said ‘Yesterday morning at 4:30 a.m.'”

EW reached out to Povich for confirmation on Ladd’s claims. He responded: “I don’t remember the exact quotes, but I remember the substance. Both Diane and Martha were friends of mine and both appeared on my show.”