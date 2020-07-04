Celebrities revisit seeing Hamilton live as filmed version hits Disney+

Hamilton type Stage genre Musical

Getting into the room where it happens — that is, a room where Hamilton is being performed — has been notoriously difficult, particularly in New York City, where the smash-hit musical has essentially been the hottest ticket in town for five years running. But with a filmed version of Hamilton now available to stream on Disney+, the whole world can now experience a performance by the original Broadway cast — but that won't stop those who were lucky enough to score tickets from reminiscing about their experiences.

Several celebrities reacted to the debut of the "Hamilfilm" on social media, with some sharing their memories of seeing the show live. Filmmaker Ava DuVernay re-shared a tweet she wrote after first seeing the show during its initial run at The Public Theater. "When I take in art so stellar it makes me jealous + proud all at once," she wrote then, now adding, "Seen several times since, and I always feel the same as the first night. Tonight was no exception. Brava @Lin_Manuel and each beautiful artist who touched this gem."

Josh Gad wrote a lengthy thread in which he also recalled seeing the musical at The Public. "The lights lowered, I put my playbill aside and at intermission turned to my friends, also in the audience that night, @MarkRuffalo and his amazing wife Sunny and said what would become a familiar phrase out of my mouth from that point on, '"Hamilton" is the most inspired piece of art I've ever seen,'" Gad tweeted. "Over the course of the next 2 years, I was blessed enough to expierience the sensation 5 times and every time, it felt like a religious experience."

"Happy Hamilton Day!!! I wish I could see it AGAIN for the first time," Jimmy Fallon wrote, extending his congratulations to the creative team, including creator-star Lin-Manuel Miranda, director Thomas Kail, and orchestrator Alex Lacamoire.

Other celebrities simply expressed their enthusiasm at the filmed version debuting. "Nobody speak to me today. My sisters and I are spending the day with the #Hamilfilm. We have choreography to learn," Shonda Rhimes wrote.

And just to remind you once more, Hamilton is currently streaming on Disney+.

