See all the picture-purrfect stars at the Cats world premiere
Cats world premiere
Lincoln Center was the cat's meow on Monday night when the stars of Cats turned out for the world premiere. Ahead of the film clawing its way into theaters on Friday, the cast and fans prowled the carpet in their best for the Jellicle Ball. Soon these looks will be but a memory (all alone in the moonlight), but click through to relive the purr-fect style fur-ever.
Taylor Swift
Jennifer Hudson
Steven Ferdman/Getty
Taylor Swift and Jennifer Hudson
Idris Elba and Taylor Swift
Jennifer Hudson, Francesca Hayward, Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson, and Jason Derulo
James Corden
Steven Ferdman/Getty
Rebel Wilson
Steven Ferdman/Getty
Jason Derulo
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Steven Ferdman/Getty
Jennifer Hudson and Idris Elba
Andrew Lloyd Webber and Taylor Swift
Rebel Wilson and Tom Hooper
Betty Buckley
Idris Elba and wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba
Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski
Steven Ferdman/Getty
Nile Rodgers
Steven Ferdman/Getty
Beanie Feldstein
Steven Ferdman/Getty
Jennifer Nettles
Steven Ferdman/Getty
Jordan Roth
Steven Ferdman/Getty
