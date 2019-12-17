See all the picture-purrfect stars at the Cats world premiere

By Maureen Lee Lenker
December 16, 2019 at 07:43 PM EST

1 of 21

Cats world premiere

Lincoln Center was the cat's meow on Monday night when the stars of Cats turned out for the world premiere. Ahead of the film clawing its way into theaters on Friday, the cast and fans prowled the carpet in their best for the Jellicle Ball. Soon these looks will be but a memory (all alone in the moonlight), but click through to relive the purr-fect style fur-ever.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 21

Taylor Swift

3 of 21

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 21

Jennifer Hudson

Steven Ferdman/Getty
Advertisement

5 of 21

Taylor Swift and Jennifer Hudson

6 of 21

Idris Elba and Taylor Swift

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 21

Jennifer Hudson, Francesca Hayward, Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson, and Jason Derulo

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 21

James Corden

Steven Ferdman/Getty
Advertisement

9 of 21

Rebel Wilson

Steven Ferdman/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 21

Jason Derulo

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 21

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Steven Ferdman/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 21

Jennifer Hudson and Idris Elba

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 21

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Taylor Swift

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 21

Rebel Wilson and Tom Hooper

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 21

Betty Buckley

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 21

Idris Elba and wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 21

Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski

Steven Ferdman/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 21

Nile Rodgers

Steven Ferdman/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 21

Beanie Feldstein

Steven Ferdman/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 21

Jennifer Nettles

Steven Ferdman/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 21

Jordan Roth

Steven Ferdman/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com