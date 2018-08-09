Cats have been a cinema staple for more than a century, dating all the way back to the 1901 silent short film The Sick Kitten. Sometimes they’re cute, and sometimes they’re creepy, but a film is almost always more interesting with a feline element.

In the wake of International Cat Day — and with a Cats movie in the works from Tom Hooper — EW is looking back on some of the most famous felines in film. (FYI, we decided to narrow the list to actual housecats. Our apologies to Aslan, Baby from Bringing Up Baby, and the Catbus from My Neighbor Totoro.)