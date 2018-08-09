Cinematic Cats
Everett Collection (3)
25. Buttercup from The Hunger Games series
Lionsgate
24. The cat from Coraline (2009)
Focus Features
23. Oliver from Oliver & Company (1988)
Everett Collection
22. Tonto from Harry and Tonto (1974)
Everett Collection
21. The cats from The Aristocats (1970)
Everett Collection
20. Kovacs’ cat from The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)
Fox
19. Mr. Bigglesworth from the Austin Powers series
Everett Collection
18. Blofeld's cat from From Russia With Love (1963)
United Artists
17. DC from That Darn Cat! (1965)
Everett Collection
16. Thackery Binx from Hocus Pocus (1993)
Walt Disney Pictures
15. Zunar-J5/9 Doric 4-7 from The Cat From Outer Space (1978)
Everett Collection
14. The cat from The Mummy (1999)
Universal Pictures
13. Pyewacket from Bell, Book, and Candle (1958)
Everett Collection
12. Sassy from Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey (1993)
Buena Vista Pictures
11. Keanu from Keanu (2016)
Warner Bros.
10. Vito’s cat from The Godfather (1972)
Paramount/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock
9. Jiji from Kiki's Delivery Service (1989)
Everett Collection
8. Ulysses from Inside Llewyn Davis (2013)
Alison Rosa/CBS Films
7. Fat Louie from The Princess Diaries (2001)
Buena Vista Pictures
6. The cats of Kedi (2017)
Everett Collection
5. Milo from The Adventures of Milo and Otis (1989)
Everett Collection
4. Mrs. Norris from the Harry Potter series
Everett Collection
3. Church from Pet Sematary (1989)
Everett Collection
2. Jonesy from Alien (1979)
Everett Collection
1. Cat from Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961)
Everett Collection
