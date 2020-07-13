Latest es-paw-ionage thriller Cats & Dogs 3 coming in September, see exclusive trailer

That about sums up the plot of Paws Unite!, the upcoming third installment in the Cats & Dogs franchise, which follows the hidden espionage operations of the canine and feline communities. Paws Unite! begins 10 years after the Great Truce, which established a joint-species surveillance system designed and monitored by both cats and dogs. But a diabolical parrot (voiced by George Lopez) threatens this peace, manipulating cats and dogs back into conflict by hacking into wireless networks to use frequencies only they can hear. It's up to Gwen the cat (Melissa Rauch) and Roger the dog (Max Greenfield) to unite a team of inexperienced agents and restore order.