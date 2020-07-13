Latest es-paw-ionage thriller Cats & Dogs 3 coming in September, see exclusive trailer
Cats and dogs working together, mass hysteria!
That about sums up the plot of Paws Unite!, the upcoming third installment in the Cats & Dogs franchise, which follows the hidden espionage operations of the canine and feline communities. Paws Unite! begins 10 years after the Great Truce, which established a joint-species surveillance system designed and monitored by both cats and dogs. But a diabolical parrot (voiced by George Lopez) threatens this peace, manipulating cats and dogs back into conflict by hacking into wireless networks to use frequencies only they can hear. It's up to Gwen the cat (Melissa Rauch) and Roger the dog (Max Greenfield) to unite a team of inexperienced agents and restore order.
Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite! follows the original 2001 blockbuster, which featured the voices of Tobey Maguire and Alec Baldwin and the live presence of Jeff Goldblum, and the 2010 sequel The Revenge of Kitty Galore. Evidently there were no more James Bond-related pet puns to use for the third entry's title.
Paws Unite! will arrive on home video and digital in September. You can watch the exclusive trailer above.
