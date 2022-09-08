Catherine Keener has joined the cast of 'Joker: Folie à Deux' in an undisclosed role

Catherine Keener to do the Batdance with Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga in Joker musical sequel
The musical nobody asked for is quickly becoming the must-see film of 2024.
Catherine Keener, noted MVP of many a film and occasional TV project, has joined the cast of Joker: Folie à Deux, EW has confirmed.
The sequel to Todd Phillip's 2019 controversial blockbuster, which brought star Joaquin Phoenix a long overdue Oscar, will be a musical reuniting Phoenix, Phillips, and his co-screenwriter Scott Silver.
Also along for the ride is Lady Gaga as the Harley Quinn to Phoenix's titular Clown Prince of Crime. Folie à Deux will reportedly be set in Arkham Asylum, the notorious super-jail housing Gotham's criminal elite in the Batman universe. It's unclear who Keener will be playing, though sources claim it is a "major role."
Hmmm, a major female role in a Batman-related movie set in a prison for villains ... sounds like we've got at least two options to consider: Catwoman or Poison Ivy. Catherine Keener would be great as either. But in all fairness, Catherine Keener would be great just reading a telephone book.
Zazie Beets, crossing over from one adjacent-superhero cinematic universe to another, and Brendan Gleeson, who's currently stirring up Oscar buzz himself for The Banshees of Inisherin have also joined the cast of the Joker sequel.
