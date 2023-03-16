Blanchett, who played Thor's big sister Hela in Thor: Ragnarok, posed with a Thor and Loki in the most magical place on Midgard.

Cate Blanchett, may have just lost Best Actress at the Academy Awards (but still has two trophies anyway) — but the loss may have been softened by a visit to the happiest place on earth beforehand.

The Tár actress snapped a photo with her Thor: Ragnarok brothers Loki and Thor, or at least two guys dressed as Loki and Thor during a visit at Disneyland the week prior to the Oscars. But her on-screen baby brother chimed in on Monday with a bone to pick.

"What a nice reunion," Chris Hemsworth commented on the photo, "Still mad about Mjolnir though."

Blanchett was robbed of an Oscar nomination for her portrayal of evil drag queen and/or goddess of death Hela in 2017's Thor: Ragnarok. But like, c'mon — every queen on RuPaul's Drag Race would draw blood to have a runway transformation this sickening.

In the film, directed by Taika Waititi, Hela comes back to Asgard seeking revenge and looking to kick everybody's ass, starting with her good-for-nothing brothers Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Thor (Hemsworth). Mjolnir, Thor's precious, vaguely phallic hammer, was broken into pieces when Hela crushed it in her perfectly manicured, but evil, claws.

But no family reunion would be complete without some awkwardness about that time one sibling tried to kill another and destroy all of creation. Still, it's nothing that can't be fixed with some barbecue and the electric slide. Do Asgardians eat barbecue? Or do the electric slide?

