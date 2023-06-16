Carrie Fisher gets witchy in trailer for her final film Wonderwell

Carrie Fisher is trading the Force for more earthbound type of magic.

The late actress and writer's final film, Wonderwell, officially has a trailer, seven years after her passing. The movie, which was shot only weeks before Fisher's death in 2016, follows Violet (Kiera Milward), a curious American girl living in Italy. When her family travels to a medieval village for a photo shoot featuring Violet's older sister, Savannah (Nell Tiger Free), Violet wanders into the forest, which contains unexpected magic.

In the forest, Violet meets the witch Hazel (Fisher), who shows her a mysterious portal that sends Violet on an adventure where she must face off against world-renowned designer Yana (Rita Ora), who is hiding magical secrets of her own.

Fisher's red hair and whimsical garb is reminiscent of her mother Debbie Reynolds' beloved turn as the witch Splendora Agatha "Aggie" Cromwell in 1998's Halloweentown.

"Life can be just as magical as this garden, only it's a lot more fun," Fisher's Hazel tells Violet as the trailer draws to a close.

Carrie Fisher in 'Wonderwell' Carrie Fisher in 'Wonderwell' | Credit: STRANGE QUARK FILMS

The combination of Fisher's passing, the COVID-19 pandemic, and visual effects challenges extensively delayed the release of Wonderwell, according to director Vlad Marsavin. But now viewers will be able to see the Hollywood icon's final performance.

In May, Fisher received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Former costar Mark Hamill and daughter Billie Lourd were on hand to celebrate Fisher and her legacy.

Wonderwell will receive a limited theatrical release via AMC beginning June 23, followed by a digital release. Watch the trailer above for more.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.