Although her character was killed off in Avengers: Infinity War, Carrie Coon says she was invited back by directors Anthony and Joe Russo to appear in the sequel, Endgame, because no one ever really dies in the Marvel universe.

In the 2018 blockbuster, Coon played the villainous Proxima Midnight, who aids Thanos (Josh Brolin) in finding the Infinity Stones before she's vanquished by Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). On the latest episode of PeopleTV's Couch Surfing, Coon says the Russo brothers asked her back for the fourth Avengers movie but she turned it down due to a scheduling conflict.

Like many actors who've appeared in Marvel Studios projects, Coon says securing the job was a secretive process. Her role started as a mysterious voice-over gig, but the Russos — fans of Coon's work on HBO's The Leftovers and FX's Fargo — eventually asked her to do more.

"I got a voice-over audition; it was not specified what the project was. They were being very secretive about it, but I was given some of the lines that did end up being in the film," Coon tells host Lola Ogunnaike. "[The Russos] were excited about the possibility of me actually physicalizing the character as well, and they invited me to come down to Atlanta. I was pregnant and doing a play at the time, so I flew down and was on set with them for about 12 hours."

While Proxima Midnight didn't have any lines in Endgame, the character did appear on screen (thanks to a time-twisting plot), with Coon's stand-in from Infinity War, Monique Ganderton, filling in. Still, Coon says you can't count her out of future Marvel projects just yet.

"No one ever dies. It's very possible I could have my own Avengers movie next," the actress quips. "But I wouldn't hold your breath."

