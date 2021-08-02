Woody Harrelson emerges as Carnage in new Venom sequel trailer

Woody Harrelson lives up to his character's name in the new Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailer.

The Hunger Games and Zombieland actor stars in the sequel to the Tom Hardy-led comic book movie of 2018. He made a small appearance as serial killer Cletus Kasady in that film, but now he takes the main stage as the adversary to Hardy's Eddie Brock.

"All I ever wanted in this world was carnage," he declares in the footage as Cletus tastes the blood of Eddie and is transformed by his own vicious symbiote.

A lot is happening elsewhere in the trailer. The girls are clearly fighting, and by the girls we mean Eddie and Venom. There's even a moment similar to Hulk and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) in Avengers: Infinity War where Eddie's symbiote gets freaked by Carnage for a second and doesn't want to come out. But the promise of getting to eat everyone changes his heart.

There's also Naomie Harris as comic book figure Shriek showing off her shrieking powers in Area 51, as Eddie refers to her prison.

Things kick start when Cletus reaches out to Eddie to get him to tell his story. Then, things take a wild hard turn.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Woody Harrelson's Carnage in 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' | Credit: Columbia Pictures

Andy Serkis — yes, the Andy Serkis — directs the Venom sequel, which also brings back Michelle Williams and her wig. Sony Pictures promises an "exclusive" release of the movie in theaters this fall, just to further assuage anyone's illusion of a streaming-first release.