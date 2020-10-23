Carey Mulligan is ready to rage in Promising Young Woman

"We don’t represent women honestly in film. We have historically liked to see idealized versions of what women are and what motherhood is, what romance is, how women behave in those scenarios," she observes. "Women onscreen not behaving in ways deemed appropriate or likable don’t go down well. Emerald is interested in writing real characters about real women, and of course there’s an element to this film that feels stylized or that steps a little bit out of a straight up drama, but it’s true to represent a female rage and all of the anger that women have experienced with all of the wrongs that have been done. Not just in these sexual assault cases, but in general: We don’t see women angry at all. We see lots of muted women.... Emerald always says that’s just the truth [and] it would be bulls—t to pretend any different."