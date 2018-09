Once she’s landed on Earth, Carol quickly crosses paths with a familiar face: Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury. He’s not yet the grizzled, eye-patch-wearing leader we’ve met in past Marvel movies. Here, he’s just an everyday S.H.I.E.L.D. agent. Carol is his first exposure to another world, and it seems like she’s the career revitalization he’s been looking for.

“Space invasion. Big car chase,” he tells her. “Truth be told, I was ready to hang it up ’til I met you today.”