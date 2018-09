Captain Marvel is the first female superhero to headline her own MCU movie, but the 20 previous installments have introduced a bevy of interesting and inspirational superheroines in supporting roles. A good way to give them their own spotlight would be to pull them together into a “no boys allowed” Avengers team, similar to the all-female A-Force introduced by writer G. Willow Wilson in 2015. Although the exact lineup of Wilson’s team isn’t yet replicable in the MCU (Captain Marvel will soon be the only member to have appeared on screen) the general dynamic certainly is — just look at that scene from Avengers: Infinity War when Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), and Okoye (Danai Gurira) all teamed up to take down Proxima Midnight (Carrie Coon).