See 10 exclusive images from Captain Marvel

Paging Carol Danvers.

Captain Marvel is on the cover of Entertainment Weekly’s latest issue, and we’ve got the first look at Brie Larson’s part-Kree, part-human hero. Audiences briefly saw Carol’s symbol in the end-credits scene of Avengers: Infinity War, but come March 2019, the Air Force pilot with alien powers will be getting her own origin story.

Not only is Captain Marvel the first solo, female-led movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it’s an introduction to the most powerful hero the MCU has ever seen. (Another Marvel first: It’s set in the 1990s!) Click through for an in-depth look at all things Carol — as well as an introduction to a few of her friends and foes.