Mulan, Free Guy, Captain Marvel 2 get new release dates as Disney reshuffles film slate

Image zoom Chuck Zlotnick/©Marvel Studios 2019; 20th Century Studios; Jasin Boland/© 2019 Disney

Captain Marvel type Movie genre Superhero,

Comic/Graphic Novel

As Disney continues to reshuffle its upcoming film slate in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the company has set new release dates for many of its delayed films, including an official spot for Captain Marvel 2.

The sequel to Brie Larson's Carol Danvers superhero film has been scheduled to open in theaters on July 8, 2022. The film was revealed as the planned "Untitled Marvel" movie once set for release on July 29, 2022, but has since been bumped up.

Other Marvel titles have also been rescheduled: Black Widow will now open later this year on Nov. 6, while The Eternals has been bumped to next year on Feb. 12. 2021 will be a packed year for Marvel Studios films, as it will also include Shang Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings (now on May 7, 2021) and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (now on Nov. 5, 2021). Thor: Love and Thunder, director Taika Waititi's sequel to Thor: Ragnarok with the return of Natalie Portman, is scheduled for Feb. 18, 2022. The "Untitled Marvel" movie once set for Feb. 18, 2022 has been removed from the schedule.

For this year's schedule, Free Guy, starring Ryan Reynolds, has been pushed from July to Dec. 11, 2020, while Mulan has been dated for July 24, 2020 and Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch as been postponed till Dec. 16. Reynolds released a new watermarked clip from his movie on social media "that's weirdly appropriate and isn't actually finished."

Artemis Fowl, based on the YA novel, was once set to hit theaters on May 29 of this year. It is now the first Disney movie to be pulled from its theatrical release in favor of a bow on the Disney+ streaming platform. A formal release date has yet to be announced.

“With audiences largely unable to attend theaters in the current environment, we are thrilled to offer the premiere of Artemis Fowl on Disney+,” Ricky Strauss, president of content and marketing at Disney+, said in a statement. “Director Kenneth Branagh and his spectacular cast take viewers right into the vibrant, fantasy world of the beloved book, which fans have been waiting to see brought to life onscreen for years. It’s great family entertainment that is the perfect addition to Disney+’s summer lineup.”

Does this mean other films will follow? Not mentioned at all is Josh Boone's X-Men horror spin-off The New Mutants, which was previously pulled from the theatrical release schedule along with Black Widow and Mulan. That movie is still in limbo (pun intended, Magik fans).

Then there's the most cursed lot of them all: the fifth Indiana Jones movie. That has, yet again, been rescheduled, moving back a year and now scheduled for July 2022.

Here's the full list of new releases:

Free Guy (20th) previously dated on 7/3/20 moves to 12/11/20

Bob's Burgers (20th) previously dated on 7/17/20 moves to 4/9/21

Mulan (Disney) is now dated on 7/24/20

Jungle Cruise (Disney) previously dated on 7/24/20 moves to 7/30/21

The French Dispatch (Searchlight) previously dated on 7/24/20 moves to 10/16/20

Black Widow (Disney) is now dated on 11/6/20

The Eternals (Disney) previously dated on 11/6/20 moves to 2/12/21

Shang Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings (Disney) previously dated on 2/12/21 moves to 5/7/21

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Disney) previously dated on 5/7/21 moves to 11/5/21

Thor: Love and Thunder (Disney) previously dated on 11/5/21 moves to 2/18/22

UNTITLED MARVEL (Disney) previously dated on 2/18/22 is removed from schedule

UNTITLED INDIANA JONES (Disney) previously dated on 7/9/21 moves to 7/29/22

Captain Marvel 2 (Disney) is the updated title of previous UNTITLED MARVEL dated on 7/29/22, and moves to 7/8/22

UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION (Disney) previously dated on 7/8/22 is removed from schedule

UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY (20th) previously dated on 4/9/21 is removed from schedule

UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION (Disney) previously dated on 7/30/21 is removed from schedule

Artemis Fowl (Disney) previously dated on 5/29/20 is removed from schedule and will debut on Disney+

Related content: