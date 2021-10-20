Fresh off the success of the horror-thriller Candyman, Nia DaCosta is shifting into superhero mode. The director is set to helm The Marvels, the sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel, which will see the return of Brie Larson's Carol Danvers as well as a grown-up Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and newcomer Ms. Marvel (Imen Valleni.) And despite never having directed a superhero film before, DaCosta is no stranger to the sprawling Marvel franchise.

In fact, she's got some opinions about it.

In an interview with Roxane Gay for Inverse's superhero issue, DaCosta explained how Captain America (Chris Evans)'s decision to not sacrifice Vision (Paul Bettany) during 2018's Infinity War made him directly responsible for the eventual destruction of half the universe.

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR Chris Evans in Infinity War. | Credit: MarvelStudios

"Something I like to say a bit flippantly about Captain America is that the Snap is all his fault because he was trying to do his best, trying to do the right thing," DaCosta told Inverse. "There is a world in which he's a villain because, at the end of the day, he should have just sacrificed Vision. He chose one robot's life, albeit a sentient one, over literally the entire universe. There's a sort of anti-hero in that if you want to look at it through that lens."

Over the years, the events of Infinity War have caused heated debates among fans who blamed Thanos' win on everything from Starlord (Chris Pratt)'s inability to control his feelings to Thor (Chris Hemsworth)'s overconfidence. And we have to admit DaCosta does technically have a point: If Vision had been sacrificed early, Thanos wouldn't have been able to acquire all six stones.

On the other hand, if that happened, we also probably wouldn't have WandaVision or Kathryn Hahn's amazing Agatha Harkness in our lives. So, despite the fact that the snap may have been able to be avoided if Steve Rogers had been more logical, in the end, everything is "perfectly balanced, as all things should be."

