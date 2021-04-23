Marvel is developing a fourth Captain America movie

Captain America's story continues.

Just a few hours after the final episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier debuted on Disney+, EW has learned that Marvel is bringing Captain America back to the screen. Malcolm Spellman, who created the show and served as head writer, is co-writing the script for a fourth Captain America movie, along with Falcon and the Winter Soldier staff writer Dalan Musson.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news. Representatives for Disney did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

It remains to be seen when the new movie would be set or even who might appear in it, but it's probably a safe bet that it'll focus on Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson. Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) gave up the Captain America mantle at the end of 2019's Avengers: Endgame, and he passed that familiar star-spangled shield on to Sam. In the final episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier — spoiler alert! — Sam officially takes up the role of Captain America, making his public debut as the red-white-and-blue Avenger.

Anthony Mackie Anthony Mackie in 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' | Credit: Marvel Studios 2021

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige was previously cryptic about what might happen to Sam and his surly friend Bucky (Sebastian Stan) after their Disney+ series ended, telling EW, "We have a future charted for characters post-Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but I don't want to say much more than that." Spellman also teased that the show would directly tie into multiple Marvel projects in the future. In fact, the final title card for Friday's episode seemed to tease Sam and Bucky's return, renaming the show as Captain America and the Winter Soldier.

The series has been a major hit for Disney+, and it quickly became the streaming service's biggest premiere yet. It remains to be seen how the events of the show will factor into the as-yet-untitled Captain America 4, but the finale left several threads unresolved, including — major spoiler alert, again! — John Walker's debut as U.S. Agent, the reveal that Sharon Carter is the Power Broker, and the introduction of Julia Louis-Dreyfus' mysterious Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Good thing we haven't seen the last of everyone's favorite Star-Spangled Man with a Plan.