Candyman reboot delayed until September due to coronavirus

The Jordan Peele-produced reboot of the 1992 movie Candyman has been delayed by Universal in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The film, which was slated to premiere on June 12, is now set to be released on Sept. 25.

The new movie is described as a “spiritual sequel” to the 1992 film which starred Tony Todd as a hook-wielding supernatural killer. The 2020 Candyman stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as a visual artist named Anthony McCoy who moves in to a luxury loft in the formerly rundown Chicago neighborhood of Cabrini Green with his girlfriend, gallery director Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris). With Anthony’s painting career on the brink of stalling, a chance encounter with a Cabrini Green old-timer (Colman Domingo) exposes Anthony to the tragically horrific nature of the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, unknowingly opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifyingly viral wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny.

“My connection with Candyman is pretty simple,” Peele said at a screening of the trailer in February. “It was one of the few movies that explored any aspect of the black experience in the horror genre in the ’90s, when I was growing up. It was an iconic example to me of representation in the genre and a movie that inspired me.”

The new Candyman is directed by Nia DaCosta and written by Peele and Win Rosenfeld. After the news was announced, DaCosta poked fun at the release date shift, joking her obsession with the video game The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is to blame.

