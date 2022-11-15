Candace Cameron Bure says her new Christmas movies won't feature LGBTQ love stories

Bure expects her new holiday network home, Great American Family, will keep "traditional marriage at the core" of new Yuletide films.

Candace Cameron Bure won't be making the Yuletide gay anytime soon.

The Full House alum, former Hallmark star, and alleged rudest celebrity JoJo Siwa has ever met told the Wall Street Journal that her new tenure at the Great American Family channel will include a slate of Christmas movies that won't focus on LGBTQ love stories.

"I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core," the 46-year-old told the publication, after responding in the negative when asked if same-sex couples would appear as leads in GAF's upcoming TV film projects.

THE CHRISTMAS CONTEST, Candace Cameron Bure; THE CHRISTMAS HOUSE, from left: Brad Harder, Jonathan Bennett Candace Cameron Bure says new GAF Christmas movies won't include gay stories. | Credit: Everett Collection (2)

In the same piece, Bill Abbott, the chief executive of Great American Media, said that "spiritual or faith-based content is grossly underserved" in Hollywood, and attempted to elaborate on whether or not his network would include queer storylines in its holiday fare.

"It's certainly the year 2022, so we're aware of the trends," he continued. "There's no whiteboard that says, 'Yes, this' or 'No, we'll never go here.'"

Representatives for Bure did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

The actress previously fronted a career resurgence as one of Hallmark's foremost rom-com stars, having appeared in multiple leading roles on the channel's Christmas schedule. She left the network in April to make the move to GAF.

A Christmas...Present CandaceCBure Marc Blucas 'Candace Cameron Bure Presents: A Christmas…Present' | Credit: Great American Family

"My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them," Bure told the Journal of the move. "I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment."

While Bure's Christmas films will likely remain LGBTQ-free, Hallmark is set to debut its first feature focused solely on a same-sex couple, The Holiday Sitter, on Dec. 11 with stars Jonathan Bennett (Mean Girls) and George Krissa.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.