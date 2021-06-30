Camila Cabello dreams of going to the ball in first Cinderella teaser

Here's some fairy-tale magic to give your Wednesday sparkle: Amazon has dropped the first teaser for Kay Cannon's Cinderella, starring Camila Cabello, and it's full of soaring music and eye-popping scenes.

Written and directed by Cannon, the new movie (which hits Amazon Prime Video Sept. 3) updates the classic tale for modern audiences. "I just felt like it was a great opportunity to show this loved, iconic character that is Cinderella in a way that's more relatable to what girls and young women in particular are going through, where they can really see themselves," Cannon told EW in the first look at the film.

In the Blockers director's new vision of the story, Cinderella is a talented designer who dreams of having her own dress shop — though she is held back not only by her stepmother, but by the way things have always been done in the stubbornly old-fashioned kingdom where she lives. Cabello (in her feature debut) can be heard singing in the trailer, and the whole movie is a jukebox musical, with its talented cast bringing the classic characters to life through familiar hits spanning decades and genres.

Starring alongside the "Havana" singer are Idina Menzel as the stepmother, Nicholas Galitzine as the prince, Pierce Brosnan and Minnie Driver as the king and queen, and Billy Porter as "the Fab G," Cannon's reinvention of the fairy godmother role. "He'll be your favorite part," the director teases of the Pose star's turn as the magical guide.

Cinderella Credit: Prime Video

Check out the new teaser above.