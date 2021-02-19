Cameron Diaz 'not looking to' make movies again as she focuses on motherhood

Cameron Diaz is content with her off-screen leading role as a mother.

Speaking to the Quarantined with Bruce radio show earlier this week, the four-time Golden Globe-nominated actress — who took a step back from acting after the release of 2014's Annie, her most recent movie role to date — revealed she's not currently eyeing a return to Hollywood, but hasn't ruled it out entirely, either, as she continues to work on her clean wine line.

"Avaline is pretty much the only day-to-day work I'm doing, other than being a wife and mother," the 48-year-old said on the radio show, calling being a mother to her daughter, Raddix, "the most fulfilling" part of her life with her husband, Benji Madden, so far. "I probably waited for this so I could do all that other stuff, so I didn't have any distractions."

By "other stuff," she means becoming a global, bankable box office superstar at the head of projects like Charlie's Angels, Bad Teacher, Gangs of New York, and more. But she's isn't clamoring to get back to a working set any time soon.

"So, will I ever make a movie again? I'm not looking to," she explained. "I have no idea. Maybe. Never say never. But, I couldn't imagine being a mom, now, where I'm at as a mother with my child in her first year, to have to be on a movie set that takes 14 hours or 16 hours of my day away from my child. I personally feel like I wouldn't have been the mom that I am now had I chosen to do that at any other time in my life."

During a 2020 interview with her friend and fellow actress, Gwyneth Paltrow, Diaz described the pressures of fame as influencing her decision to take a step back from the spotlight to focus on raising a family.

"It's a strange thing to say, I know a lot of people won't understand it, I know you understand it, but it was so intense to work at that level and be that public and put yourself out there," Diaz told Paltrow. "There's a lot of energy coming at you at all times when you're really visible as an actor and doing press and putting yourself out there."

"I think it's because we don't understand it. People were asking me if I was scared to turn 40, and I thought, 'Why? I feel amazing! Why should I be afraid of turning 40?'" Diaz previously told EW of maturing under the mainstream spotlight. "I realized they weren't talking about my physical well-being, they were talking about my career and whether I would be able to withstand being a 40-year old in society. If people didn't see me as a 25-year old, who would I be?"

Listen to a portion of Diaz's interview on Quarantined with Bruce above.