Cameron Diaz coming out of retirement for Netflix action-comedy opposite Jamie Foxx

Cameron Diaz is getting back in action.

Only four years after announcing her retirement from acting, she's returning to Hollywood with a new action-comedy movie — appropriately titled Back in Action. Details about the Netflix film are under wraps for now, but we do know that Diaz is starring opposite Jamie Foxx, which marks their third outing as costars after 1999's Any Given Sunday and 2014's Annie remake (Diaz's last project before her retirement).

"Jamie Foxx, only you could get me back in action!!!" Diaz wrote on her Instagram Story. "I can't frickin wait it's gonna be a blast!"

Foxx revealed the news Wednesday on Twitter, sharing an audio recording of his phone call with Diaz. On the call, Diaz says she's excited to return to acting but isn't sure how to go about un-retiring. Lucky for her, Foxx merged the call with someone who knows about making a comeback: Tom Brady, who famously retired from the NFL earlier this year before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a little over a month later.

"I was talking to Jamie and he said you need a few tips on how to un-retire," Brady told Diaz, adding, "I'm relatively successful at un-retiring." Sadly, the recording ends before we can hear any of Brady's tips.

Back in Action is directed by Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses), who also penned the script with Brendan O'Brien (Neighbors). Foxx is executive producing along with O'Brien, Datari Turner, and Mark McNair, with Gordon and Beau Bauman (Central Intelligence) attached to produce. A release date has not yet been set.

"When you do something at a really high level for a really long period of time, there's a lot that — when you're the person who's sort of delivering on this one thing, you're the person on the screen, you're the person who's 'the talent' — everything around you, all parts of you that isn't that, has to be handed off to other people," she said. "It's fun to do, I love it, I love acting. I feel like I was really lucky because I had people I worked with for 20 years who I know they have my best interest but for me, I just really wanted to make my life manageable by me. My routine in a day is literally what I can manage to do by myself."

Diaz explained that she realized there were certain parts of her life that she "wasn't touching and wasn't managing," and told Hart that stepping away allowed her to do things she wanted to do but hadn't had the chance — like meeting her husband Benji Madden and starting a family. The couple welcomed a daughter, Maddix, in 2019.