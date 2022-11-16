Call Me by Your Name director says potential sequel would 'of course' include Armie Hammer's character

A potential Call Me by Your Name sequel would still include Armie Hammer's character even after abuse and sexual assault allegations against the embattled actor surfaced last year, director Luca Guadagnino said.

The filmmaker, who reunited with that film's co-lead, Timothée Chalamet, for his forthcoming cannibal love story, Bones and All, said he has not yet determined what the sequel would look like, but he enjoys collaborating with actors he has already worked with.

"I would love to make a second and third and fourth chapter of all my movies," Guadagnino told Variety in a new Bones and All cover story featuring Chalamet and his costar Taylor Russell. "Why? Because I truly love the actors I work with, so I want to repeat the joy of doing what we did together."

When asked if the Call Me by Your Name sequel would still include Hammer's character, the Oliver to Chalamet's Elio, he replied, "Yeah, of course." However, Guadagnino added, "There is no hypothesis, so there is no movie. It's a wish and a desire, and I have not made up my mind about what would be the story."

Guadagnino also likes the idea of a second chapter centered on Mafalda (Vanda Capriolo), the housekeeper who resides in Elio's family's summer home. "I would be very interested in seeing what is the life of Mafalda when she's not around the family," the director said.

A representative for Guadagnino told EW that "there are no plans for a sequel."

Hammer has remained out of the spotlight after numerous women accused him of verbal and physical abuse, sexual assault, and having cannibalistic fantasies in 2021. The Los Angeles Police Department launched an investigation into the actor after a woman alleged that Hammer "violently raped" her in 2017 and that she feared for her life.

The actor's agency cut ties with him following the allegations, as did the teams behind several high-profile film projects that originally featured him, including the romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding and Paramount's Godfather series, The Offer. His rise and fall in Hollywood became the basis of this year's Discovery+ docuseries House of Hammer, which dives into the accusations and Hammer's dark family history.

Hammer has denied the allegations against him and maintained that his encounters with the women were consensual.

News that Guadagnino would be adapting Bones and All, based on the novel by Camille DeAngelis, was announced after headlines emerged reporting Hammer's alleged cannibalism, which raised eyebrows given the movie's subject matter. The director has insisted that the film has no connection to Hammer.

"It didn't dawn on me. I realized this afterwards when I started to be told of some of these innuendos on social media," he told Deadline earlier this year. "This project — which was a popular book — had been in development for a number of years before Dave Kajganich brought it to me in 2020. I responded immediately to these characters who are disenfranchised and living on the edge of society."

Guadagnino continued, "Any link with anything else exists only in the realm of social media, with which I do not engage. The relationship between this kind of digital muckraking and our wish to make this movie is nonexistent and it should be met with a shrug."

Bones and All opens in theaters Nov. 18.

