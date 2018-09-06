In 1974, Reynolds donned a cowboy hat for one of his most iconic roles: Bandit in Smokey and the Bandit, a role he reprised in two sequels. After agreeing to haul bootlegged Coors beer across the south, Bandit becomes involved in a lengthy high-speed chase alongside Sally Field’s runaway bride Carrie.

The films introduced two generations of the Pontiac Trans Am, as well as sparked a romance between Reynolds and Field. In 2018, Reynolds named Field the “love of his life.”