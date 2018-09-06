Quint Asper, Gunsmoke (1962-65)
Everett Collection
Lewis Medlock, Deliverance (1971)
Everett Collection
Paul Crewe, The Longest Yard (1974)
Everett Collection
Bandit, Smokey and the Bandit (1974)
Everett Collection
Billy Clyde Puckett, Semi-Tough (1977)
United Artists/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock
J.J. McClure, The Cannonball Run (1981)
20th Century Fox/Golden Harvest/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock
Sheriff Ed Earl Dodd, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982)
Everett Collection
Wood Newton, Evening Shade (1990-94)
Everett Collection
Jack Horner, Boogie Nights (1997)
Everett Collection
Coach Nate Scarborough, The Longest Yard (2005)
Everett Collection
Jefferson Davis 'Boss' Hogg, The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
Everett Collection
Vic Edwards, The Last Movie Star (2017)
A24 Films
