Burt Reynolds' 1977 Smokey and the Bandit car sells for nearly $500K

Burt Reynold's 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am, the car made popular by the actor's iconic film Smokey and the Bandits, recently went up for auction at Barrett-Jackson — and if you had an extra few thousand lying around, you could've been the lucky owner of movie history.

Reynold's car sold for close to $500K, and although the vehicle that went up for sale wasn't the actual car used in the film, it still has a special distinction: it was the car the actor was gifted as a thank you for his work on the movie, which was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Film Editing and honored Reynolds' costar Sally Field with a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress.

Smokey and the Bandit trans am Sally Field and Burt Reynolds in 'Smokey and the Bandits.' | Credit: Everett Collection

This also isn't the first time the car has gone up for auction. In 2014, Reynolds sold it due to financial difficulties. It's now been completely restored to its former movie glory and looks just like it did in the 1977 action-comedy film, when it secured its status as one of the most popular movie cars. (According to Auto Evolution, sales for the car following the movie's release jumped from 68,745 units to 93,341 units.)

The good news is, the car is in great condition: it only has 3,6000 miles on its odometer. The bad news? If the car ever sells at an auction again, you'll probably need to sell a few kidneys to afford it.