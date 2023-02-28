Over the course of practically 70 years, Mattinson worked as a director, animator, producer, and story artist on classic Disney films.

Burny Mattinson, a legend of Walt Disney Animation and the studio's longest-serving employee, died Monday at the Canyon Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Canoga Park, Calif. after a short illness. He was 87.

In announcing Mattinson's death, Disney noted he was about to receive a first-of-its-kind award on June 4 for 70 years of service to the company.

Mattinson worked across multiple divisions during his movie-making career at Disney. As a story artist, he contributed to films such as 1989's All Dogs Go to Heaven, 2014's Big Hero 6, and 2022's Strange World. As a writer, he worked on various Disney classics, from 1977's The Rescuers and 1981's The Fox and the Hound to 1991's Beauty and the Beast and 1992's Aladdin.

As a director, he spearheaded 1983's animated featurette Mickey's Christmas Carol, which earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Short. He also co-directed, co-wrote, and co-produced 1986's The Great Mouse Detective.

BURNY MATTINSON Burny Mattinson | Credit: Jordan Murph/D23 Expo via Getty Images

As an animator, he helped make 1955's Lady and the Tramp, 1959's Sleeping Beauty, 1973's Robin Hood, and 1997's The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh.

Mattinson was still working as a story consultant and mentor at Disney at the time of his passing.

"Burny was the Renaissance man of Disney Animation," Eric Goldberg, a Disney animator and close friend and colleague of Mattinson's, said in a statement. "He literally did everything that could be done at the studio — assistant animator, animator, story artist, producer, and director of many films that made an indelible mark on our collective appreciation of the Disney ethos. He was also, when he started, traffic boy to Walt, giving Walt his weekly spending cash."

Born May 13, 1935 in San Francisco, Mattinson pursued a career in animation after watching Disney's Pinocchio at the San Francisco Orpheum Theatre when he was 6 years old. "Ever since I saw that film, this was my dream — to work in this business," he had said. "So, I worked every day, drawing."

Mattinson was named a Disney Legend in 2008, and by 2018, he broke the record for longest-serving Disney employee. It was previously held by Disney artist and Imagineer John Hench, who worked for nearly 65 years.

"I enjoyed the direction, but I found actually it was more fun to do the drawings," Mattinson says in a video tribute released by Disney on social media.

"You know what's the fun part of it? Getting into that world, when you're sitting down and taking a little stick figure character and you start to think what his world is like, where he's going, what he's gonna do," he elaborates. "What are they feeling at this moment? You're trying to get inside of the character's mind. That's the main thing. It's about characters. But the biggest thing is having fun. I've always found that, through all those pictures I've worked on, if you're having fun working on it, it'll come across."

"Burny's artistry, generosity, and love of Disney Animation and the generations of storytellers that have come through our doors, for seven decades, has made us better — better artists, better technologists, and better collaborators," Jennifer Lee, chief creative officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios, said in a statement. "All of us who have had the honor to know him and learn from him will ensure his legacy carries on."

Mattinson is survived by his wife, Ellen Siirola; his son, Brett Mattinson, and daughter-in-law, Kelly, and their two children; and his daughter, Genny, her husband Larry Ellena, and their two children.

