The new Bumblebee film doesn’t come out until later this year, but it’s already propelling Transformers fans back in time.

A new trailer for the movie not only features Shockwave, Soundwave, Ravage, Starscream, and Optimus Prime, but director Travis Knight (Kubo and the Two Strings) features them in their original 1980s designs.

Here’s a breakdown of all the old-school references in the Dec. 21 movie.