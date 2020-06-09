Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn trailer raises objections about life of infamous lawyer

Despite some stiff competition, there aren't too many public figures more roundly despised than Roy Cohn. As Sen. Joseph McCarthy's chief counsel, the lawyer and political fixer was one of the architects responsible for the notorious anti-Communist hearings of the '50s. He was also among the prosecutors at the trial of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, an exercise in highly dubious justice which resulted in the pair's 1953 execution. Finally, Cohn acted as a mentor to one Donald Trump, which, let us say, wouldn't exactly burnish his rep in a lot of people's eyes.