Bullet Train almost gifted us a Speed reunion between Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock

Pop quiz, hotshot — who nearly got a Bullet Train cameo? The one and only Keanu Reeves.

Bullet Train follows Ladybug (Brad Pitt), an operative sent to fetch a briefcase from a Japanese bullet train for an unnamed buyer, who suddenly finds himself enmeshed in a battle for his life as he comes up against a litany of assassins on the train — all after the same briefcase.

Ladybug isn't exactly the prototypical field agent — as played by Pitt, he's a bumbling, laid-back guy, just trying to keep his zen after finding some grounding through therapy. Throughout the movie, he quotes his therapist, Barry, to his handler, Maria (Sandra Bullock), espousing a lot of self-help aphorisms.

Keanu Reeves, Sandra Bullock Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images; Karwai Tang/WireImage

We never see Barry, but we could have.

While giving a talkback after an American Cinematheque preview screening of Bullet Train at the Aero Theater, director David Leitch and producer Kelly McCormick revealed that they had considered including the character in the film. "There was a moment where we were going to do a scene with Barry," said McCormick.

Added Leitch: "My dream cast was Keanu. Wouldn't it have been great? Hey, Bullet Train 2!"

That's right, we nearly got a Speed reunion with Reeves and Bullock (it's even thematically perfect with its speedy public transportation setting).

Guess that's all the more reason to hope for a sequel.

