Buddy Holly biopic Clear Lake casts Colin Hanks, Diane Guerrero, and Nelly

Colin Hanks, Diane Guerrero, and Nelly will travel back in time to the late 1950s as part of the cast of the Buddy Holly biopic Clear Lake.

Rapper Nelly will portray fellow St. Louis native, Chuck Berry, known as the "Father of Rock and Roll" for his role as a pioneer of the genre. Hanks will star as Holly's manager Norman Petty, who's described as bright but often controlling by Deadline.

Orange Is the New Black star Guerrero will bring to life Holly's widow Maria Elena Holly, who, after her husband's tragic death, took ownership of the rights to his name, image, trademarks, and other intellectual property. The real-life Maria Elena is credited as an associated producer of the biopic.

The trio joins previously announced Ruairi O'Connor, who will play Holly. The singer died in Clear Lake, Iowa, on Feb. 3, 1959, after a private jet he chartered to get to his next gig crashed shortly after takeoff. He was 22. "La Bamba" singer Ritchie Valens, and J.P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson, and the plane's pilot Roger Peterson also died in the accident. The day of the crash is famously known as The Day the Music Died.

Clear Lake is tentatively set to start principal photography in spring 2021, with Bruce Beresford directing.