Howard adds that Pratt advocated on her behalf to get more money for her elsewhere in the franchise.

Bryce Dallas Howard says she was paid 'so much less' than Chris Pratt for Jurassic World sequel

Bryce Dallas Howard has seen the reports about the pay gap between her and costar Chris Pratt on Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. She now says she was paid "so much less."

In 2018, Variety reported that Howard was paid $8 million to appear in Fallen Kingdom, $2 million less than Pratt's reported $10 million. In a new interview with Insider, she comments, "The reports were so interesting because I was paid so much less than the reports even said, so much less."

"When I started negotiating for Jurassic, it was 2014, and it was a different world, and I was at a great disadvantage," she continues, "And, unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies, and so your deals are set."

A rep for Universal did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Bryce Dallas Howard opens up about the pay gap between her and 'Jurassic World' costar Chris Pratt. | Credit: Everett Collection

Various actresses have spoken about wage gaps with their male costars in the past, from Michelle Williams on All the Money in the World to Evan Rachel Wood and Thandiwe Newton on Westworld.

Howard costarred with Pratt across three Jurassic World movies: 2015's Jurassic World, 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and 2022's Jurassic World Dominion.

The actress, 41, says she did discuss the matter with Pratt, 43, who then advocated on her behalf to get more money for her elsewhere in the franchise.

"Whenever there was an opportunity to move the needle on stuff that hadn't been already negotiated, like a game or a ride, he literally told me: 'You guys don't even have to do anything. I'm gonna do all the negotiating. We're gonna be paid the same, and you don't have to think about this, Bryce,' " she recalls. "And I love him so much for doing that. I really do, because I've been paid more for those kinds of things than I ever was for the movie."

Jurassic World Dominion opened in theaters earlier this year in June and effectively closed out the current era of the Jurassic Park big-screen franchise. The film comes home on DVD and Blu-ray tomorrow.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: