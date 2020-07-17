Jurassic World: Dominion star Bryce Dallas Howard reveals gruesome bruises from stuntwork

Jurassic World: Dominion type Movie genre Action Adventure

Sci-fi

Ouch!!!

Bryce Dallas Howard has shared images of the bruises she's garnered while shooting Jurassic World: Dominion in London — and they are gruesome.

"Raise your hands if you're happy to be doing stunts again!!" wrote Howard, who plays the character of Claire Dearing in the franchise.

The actress was prompted to post the images by costar Chris Pratt who, when retweeting an image posted by Howard of the two actors on set, wrote, "Show them the pictures of the bruises!!! (She got some crazy sick bruises from doing stunt work) Show them!!!"

Howard confirmed in June that shooting on the Colin Trevorrow-directed film would shortly resume after being halted in March because of the coronavirus.

"What feels really right about it," Howard said on the EW Live SiriusXM show, "is that there is this daily conversation, daily communication with all of the actors, with the key crew members and just us consistently being like, 'Okay, how are we going to do this? How are we going to do this safely?’ and not making compromises that could undermine someone’s health."

The cast of Dominion also features the return of franchise veterans Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum.

See those images of Howard's bruises below.

Related content: