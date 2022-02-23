Bryan Cranston stuffed fake 'blood and guts' into a giant reptile for cult classic Alligator

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Alligator.

Bryan Cranston is an acting legend thanks to his portrayal of Walter White in Breaking Bad. But did you know that decades before pretending to deal meth on the AMC show he was stuffing fake blood and guts inside a giant reptile on the set of the 1980 creature feature Alligator?

Cranston recalls his experiences working on the Robert Forster-starring film in one of the bonus features included on Scream Factory's now-available-to-buy collector's edition 4K UHD + Blu-ray combo pack release of Alligator.

BRYAN CRANSTON Bryan Cranston worked in special effects department of the 1980 film 'Alligator' | Credit: Image Group LA/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

"A friend of a friend said, 'They're shooting a movie in L.A. and they need production assistants,' " says Cranston in the interview. "So, I said, maybe that's a new path that I can take. I'm tired of being an extra and I want to learn something new. So, I applied, and basically I was alive and willing, so I was hired and it was Alligator. It was a job, it was a way for me to get out there, and to learn something new, and they put me in the production office, and I was couriering envelopes and other boxes of whatever to the set, back to the office, to the set, back to the office, to the set, back to the office. It was really boring and I thought, I'm not really learning anything this way."

Alligator Alligator | Credit: Scream Factory

"Then, it was miraculous," Cranston continues, "because someone stepped into the office, and it was an assistant in the special effects department, and he came in and talked to the production manager and said, 'We need someone else in special effects.' And I happened to hear that, and I turned and I said, 'I'll do it. I'll do it. Get me out of here, I'll do it, I'll do it' ... So, I became the assistant to the assistant's assistant. I'm not kidding. I was that far down the totem pole. And I was the least experienced, but I guess the most willing. And we were tasked with filling the hero alligator with packets of blood and guts. This was going to be alligator that blew up at the end. And now, if someone's watching this before they've seen the movie, oh well, but you kind of know the alligator's going to go."

Watch Cranston talk about Alligator below.

Alligator Credit: Scream Factory