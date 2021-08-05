Bruised (2021 movie) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Halle Berry isn't pulling any punches.

The Oscar winner makes her directorial debut with Bruised, which EW can exclusively reveal will release globally Nov. 24 on Netflix.

Berry pulled double duty on the project, helming and starring in the gritty sports drama, as you can see in an exclusive behind-the-scenes photo below. She plays Jackie Justice, a disgraced MMA fighter seeking redemption in the ring while also fighting for custody of her young son. The film premiered last September at the (largely virtual) 2020 Toronto International Film Festival, where the actress and producer admitted she was "scared s---less" about directing her first feature, but she was determined to bring her own vision for Jackie's hard-fought journey to life.

BRUISED Halle Berry directing and starring in 'Bruised' | Credit: JOHN BAER/NETFLIX

When Berry first read Michelle Rosenfarb's script, "It was written for a 25-year-old Irish Catholic girl," she told audiences during a virtual conversation at the festival. She convinced the producers to "let me reimagine it for a middle-aged Black woman" and ultimately decided to direct it herself, so invested had she become in Jackie's story.

"What I loved about the story is it was classic fight film," Berry said in the TIFF conversation. "I loved the fractured brokenness of this character, and I love to see a film that's about redemption. I want to see the human spirit soar. I want to see someone rise above obstacles and still be standing at the end of the day."

