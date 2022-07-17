The actor revisited the famed building 34 years after the release of the first film.

John McClane just can't stay away from Nakatomi Plaza.

Bruce Willis, who portrayed the iconic detective in Die Hard, returned to the famed high-rise building for the 34th anniversary of the film this month. The actor trekked to the top of the building (known as the Fox Plaza building) in the Century City neighborhood of Los Angeles with wife Emma Heming Willis, who shared the moment on Instagram.

In the video, Heming Willis interspersed clips of her husband from the film as the Tabernacle Choir's version of Beethoven's "Ode to Joy," from "Symphony No. 9," plays in the background. "On top of Nakatomi Plaza 34 years later," she captioned the clip.

The 1988 action thriller follows Willis' John McClane, a police officer who visits his estranged wife (Bonnie Bedelia) and their daughters on Christmas Eve. He joins his wife at a holiday office party at Nakatomi Plaza, the headquarters of the Japanese-owned company she works for. When terrorists take over the high-rise, it's up to John to save the hostages. The success of the film resulted in four sequels.

Willis told EW in 2007 that the desire to make a film that lived up to the first one is what continually pulled him back to the role: "The first one was always my favorite, and I always wanted to go back and make a movie that tried to live up to the first one," he said, "to make an old-school Die Hard with old-school stunts that had also been brought into the 21st century, and that was able to talk about terrorism in a post-9/11 time and not be afraid to say the word 'terrorist.'"

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (1540335a) Die Hard: With A Vengeance (Die Hard 3), Bruce Willis Film and Television Bruce Willis returned to Nakatomi Plaza for the anniversary of 'Die Hard' | Credit: Moviestore/Shutterstock

"And at the same time," he continued, "not dishonor the memory of the people who lost their lives on 9/11. In the first three films, we say 'they're terrorists!'… but it didn't hit that inflamed nerve people have when it comes to terrorism now."

In March, Willis' family announced that he would step away from acting following an aphasia diagnosis, which affects a person's ability to communicate. "This is a really challenging time for our family, and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion, and support," his family — also comprised of ex-wife Demi Moore and their daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah — said in a joint statement.

"We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him," the statement continued.

