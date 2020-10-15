Bruce Springsteen drums up emotions in candid Letter to You documentary trailer

Bruce Springsteen makes a new album and emotional memories with the E Street Band in the first trailer for his new Letter to You documentary.

Apple Original Films unveiled Thursday the first trailer for the black-and-white feature, which follows the rock legend as he creates his new LP of the same name.

The film — directed by Thom Zimny, who helmed the musician's 2019 documentary Western Stars — includes full performances from Springsteen and The E Street Band, in-studio footage of the album's creation process, and never-before-seen archival material as the group works together on new material.

New music lifted from the 71-year-old's Letter to You album (set to drop on the same day as the documentary) will appear in the film, including 10 original recordings. Springsteen has called the film "a tribute to the E Street Band, to rock music itself, and to the role it has played" in shaping his personal and professional life.

Bruce Springsteen's Letter to You drops Oct. 23 on Apple TV+. Watch the new trailer above.