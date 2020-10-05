Bruce Springsteen releasing Letter to You movie on album release day

Apple TV+ will premiere the documentary about the creation of his new album.

Bruce Springsteen is poised for a film and music takeover this fall.

To coincide with the rock legend's album of the same name, Apple Original Films announced Monday it will premiere the 71-year-old's new documentary film Bruce Springsteen's Letter to You on Friday, Oct. 23.

The feature includes full performances from Springsteen and The E Street Band, in-studio footage of the album's creation process, and never-before-seen archival material.

Among tunes included in the project include 10 original recordings from the new album. Written by Springsteen and directed by Thom Zimny, who helmed the musician's 2019 documentary Western Stars, Letter to You is billed as "a tribute to the E Street Band, to rock music itself, and to the role it has played" in Springsteen's life.

Letter to You is Springsteen's first studio album recorded live together with the E Street Band since 1984's Born in the U.S.A. Both the album and the accompanying film weave in new songs as well as previously unreleased compositions from the 1970s, as Springsteen shares his thoughts and feelings behind the music.

Apple Original Films will release Bruce Springsteen's Letter to You Friday, Oct. 23 on Apple TV+. Watch the film's teaser trailer above.