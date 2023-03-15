Bruce Campbell says he will star in another Evil Dead movie if Sam Raimi directs

"Sam’s the only director now who I won’t punch in the face," the actor jokes.

Bruce Campbell says that he would reprise the role of his Evil Dead franchise idiot-hero Ash in a new movie, but only if the film is directed by Sam Raimi, who made the first three films.

Following Starz's cancellation of the TV show Ash vs. Evil Dead in 2018, Campbell announced on Twitter that he had retired from playing Ash but the beloved actor offered hope to fans in a new interview posted by Fangoria, which found the actor, Raimi, and longtime Evil Dead producer Rob Tapert in conversation.

Bruce Campbell in 'Evil Dead 2'

Campbell made the admission after Tapert spoke about how the actor was "standing in the way" of an onscreen tale which would unite Ash, Jane Levy's character Mia from 2013's Evil Dead, and the world of the upcoming Evil Dead Rise.

"I'll go on record here!" Campbell said. "These guys don't scare me! I worked on Xena, so nothing scares me. If Sam says, 'I, Sam Raimi, will direct another Evil Dead movie,' then I, Bruce Campbell, will consider being in it. I don't want to be Ash, tended to by other people. Sam's the meanest director I've ever worked with, and Ash needs a little bit of that to shine. And I think Sam's the only director now who I won't punch in the face making an Evil Dead movie! I'm just saying, I've called Rob and Sam out, I'm not the coward that they think I am; I just want the right circumstances. Because Sam, even though he's done studio movies, he's still a good director! So, I want Sam! I'll do it for Sam."

Raimi has previously voiced his desire for Campbell to return to the franchise. In a 2019 chat with Bloody Disgusting, Raimi said he'd be "thrilled if Bruce Campbell changed his mind about retirement" and came back as Ash "for the original Evil Dead line."

But, according to Fangoria, Raimi won't commit to helming another Evil Dead film, although he did tease a possible return to the horror genre.

"I'd like to direct another horror picture," said the filmmaker, whose last horror feature was 2009's Drag Me to Hell. "I'm looking for another good horror script to make right now."

Evil Dead Rise is produced by Tapert and executive-produced by Campbell and Raimi. The film is directed by Lee Cronin and hits cinemas April 21.

