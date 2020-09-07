Ever kept a souvenir from a past relationship?

In The Broken Hearts Gallery, Lucy (Blockers breakout Geraldine Viswanathan) has trouble letting go. An "emotional hoarder," she hangs on to mementoes from every relationship she's ever been in. In the new and final trailer for the film above, we see Lucy get teased by her family and friends for her terrible track record with relationships (her friends even have an on-going bet about when they will fail!). They suggest "sexual Listerine" as a quick fix to her emotional woes.

But when Lucy meets Nick (Stranger Things' Dacre Montgomery) and his incredibly spacious apartment, she gets inspired to create The Broken Heart Gallery, a pop-up space for the physical remnants of relationships love has left behind. Once the gallery opens, it takes off, creating a movement and inspiring a fresh start in romantics everywhere — including possibly Lucy herself.

The film is written and directed by Natalie Krinsky in her directorial debut, and executive produced by Selena Gomez. Molly Gordon, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Suki Waterhouse, Phillipa Soo, Arturo Castro, Taylor Hill, Ego Nwodim, and Bernadette Peters round out the cast.

The Broken Hearts Gallery is just one of countless films delayed by coronavirus shutdowns. Originally slated for a July 17 debut, it was bumped with the delayed reopening of theaters to its current release this Friday.

Watch the trailer above for more.