"This scene is probably the hottest scene I’ve ever seen in my life," the pop singer wrote.

When Britney Spears sang about cracking a whip in her 2008 single "Circus," she might have been thinking of Batman Returns star Michelle Pfeiffer doing just that as Catwoman.

In a passionate Instagram post on Tuesday evening, the pop superstar praised Pfeiffer's take on the DC Comics villainess in Tim Burton's 1992 superhero epic as "charming" and "sexy," calling her an "alluring woman" who captured her attention in "probably the hottest scene I've ever seen in my life."

"Of course, [Michelle Pfeiffer] whom I've never met is the character… she is sick in this movie in the most [un]conventional way possible !!!" Spears wrote. "There's been a lot of remakes since then well damn tons, but honestly I don't think anyone can come even close to that scene alone !!! I know she has no idea who I am, but I just want to let her know a silly girl from the South has always thought she was a freaking God and I have so much respect for her it's kind of insane !!! Thank you for doing your craft in such a beautiful way."

Amid a flurry of other supportive comments from celebrities like Paris Hilton and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 winner Kylie Sonique Love, the Oscar nominee herself chimed in with mutual admiration for Spears, confirming that — contrary to what Spears thought — she is aware of the singer.

"Wow Britney! Thank you for the beautiful compliment," Pfeiffer replied. "I'm a huge fan."

Though the film grossed a decent $267 million at the box office in 1992, Pfeiffer's performance has taken on new life in the age of social media, with fans regularly praising her portrayal of the character online.

Since the release of Batman Returns — which earned two Oscar nominations at the 1993 Academy Awards — Catwoman has appeared in several blockbuster films, including Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises (in which she was played by Anne Hathaway) and Matt Reeves' The Batman (with Zoë Kravitz in the role).

Halle Berry also led a widely panned standalone Catwoman film in 2004, though the movie completely removed the titular heroine from the DC cinematic universe.

